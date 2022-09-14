A number of insiders bought Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Peoples Bancorp

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Employee Director Kevin Reeves for US$89k worth of shares, at about US$29.80 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$29.31). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.90k shares worth US$148k. But they sold 818.00 shares for US$26k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Peoples Bancorp insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:PEBO Insider Trading Volume September 14th 2022

Peoples Bancorp Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Peoples Bancorp. Independent Non-Employee Director Kevin Reeves spent US$89k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Peoples Bancorp insiders own 2.9% of the company, worth about US$24m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Peoples Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Peoples Bancorp shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Peoples Bancorp. For example - Peoples Bancorp has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

