A number of insiders bought PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in PDS Biotechnology Corporation's (NASDAQ:PDSB) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PDS Biotechnology

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Seth Van Voorhees bought US$150k worth of shares at a price of US$8.50 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$9.11. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the PDS Biotechnology insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While PDS Biotechnology insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:PDSB Insider Trading Volume December 13th 2021

Insider Ownership of PDS Biotechnology

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that PDS Biotechnology insiders own 5.9% of the company, worth about US$15m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At PDS Biotechnology Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in PDS Biotechnology and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in PDS Biotechnology.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

