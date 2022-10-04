A number of insiders bought Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Genuine Parts Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director John Holder bought US$261k worth of shares at a price of US$119 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$153. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Genuine Parts insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:GPC Insider Trading Volume October 4th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Genuine Parts insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$49m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Genuine Parts Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Genuine Parts shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Genuine Parts and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Genuine Parts and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

