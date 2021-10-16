A number of insiders bought Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Erasca, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ERAS) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Erasca Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Pratik Multani bought US$99k worth of shares at a price of US$16.00 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$17.80), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Erasca insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ERAS Insider Trading Volume October 16th 2021

Insiders at Erasca Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Erasca. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$242k worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Erasca Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Erasca insiders own about US$608m worth of shares (which is 28% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Erasca Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Erasca insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Erasca (2 are potentially serious) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

