A number of insiders bought AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AmpliTech Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director Daniel Mazziota was not the only time they bought AmpliTech Group shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$6.44 per share in a US$101k purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$3.40). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

AmpliTech Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around US$4.76. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:AMPG Insider Trading Volume December 5th 2021

AmpliTech Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that AmpliTech Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Independent Director Daniel Mazziota spent US$54k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership of AmpliTech Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. AmpliTech Group insiders own about US$9.5m worth of shares. That equates to 30% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AmpliTech Group Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in AmpliTech Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with AmpliTech Group (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

