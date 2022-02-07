A NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) insider increased their holdings by 93% last year

Viewing insider transactions for NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.'s (NYSE:NREF ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Catherine Wood made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$56k worth of shares at a price of US$18.56 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$19.81. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Catherine Wood was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:NREF Insider Trading Volume February 7th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.8% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares, worth about US$7.8m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About NexPoint Real Estate Finance Insiders?

The fact that there have been no NexPoint Real Estate Finance insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if NexPoint Real Estate Finance insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing NexPoint Real Estate Finance. Be aware that NexPoint Real Estate Finance is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

