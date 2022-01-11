A New Way to View the Future of Work And Its Multi-Trillion Dollar Investment Opportunity

By Ashley Bittner, co-founder, Firework Ventures

For years, analysts have been pointing to the future of work (FoW) as a crucial lens through which to view the economy. As Gartner defines it, “The future of work describes changes in how work will get done over the next decade, influenced by technological, generational and social shifts.” Various calculations have placed spending on FoW at various amounts, with one last year estimating it at more than $1 trillion by 2024.

As co-founder of an early-stage venture fund focused on future of work technology companies, I see the sector in a different light. The future of work is already a multi-trillion dollar market opportunity. And, most importantly, it takes a new lens to the market to generate the most impact and the greatest ROI.

In the venture community, “future of work” is often associated with robotics and other technologies that limit the role of humans in our organizations. But to me, FoW is about creating opportunities for people across the workforce in the midst of this major transition.

FoW and socioeconomic mobility

For the first time in history, technological advancement has become a driver of inequality. As MIT Technology Review once explored, this phenomenon is a “radical departure” from how people have generally thought about progress. In previous eras, technological change has often helped to improve the lives of more people. Now, automation, digitization, and AI -- all in the context of globalization -- have been reducing demand for lower-skilled workers and threatening job prospects for people whose work might be automated in the near future.

The pandemic has accelerated these trends, decimating opportunities across low-wage jobs in particular. Minority communities, which are disproportionately impacted, have also benefited less from the recovery.

All of these challenges hurt the entire economy. They also create a massive market opportunity. Everyone, including investors, has an incentive to be a part of the solution.

Beyond skills training

As Deloitte Insights explored in a report on redefining work, conversations around FoW all too often focus on automation and reskilling the workforce. To be clear, these programs do matter. At Firework, we invest in companies like Learn In, which partners with employers to help workers find both higher pay and higher purpose by advancing their skills.

Skills development also needs to take place in local communities, so we invested in TRANSFR, which uses virtual reality to provide immersive training in high-growth middle-skill roles across much of rural and middle America.

But there’s an opportunity to go much further -- to cultivate and embrace uniquely human capabilities and transform what work is like. As Two Sigma reported in a white paper, "a growing body of research… indicates that human capital can be a crucial competitive advantage: something companies should invest in, rather than simply a cost to be minimized." It is becoming increasingly important for companies to better support their employees to set them up for success in both work and in life.

As an example, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 23% of private industry workers have paid family leave. As Two Sigma states, “The U.S. stands out among developed nations for the number of its citizens lacking access to” this and other “basic components of economic security.” We invested in Tilt because the company is helping employers manage the complex process of paid leave, while greatly improving employees’ experience during some of the most important times of their lives.

There's more. Startups that work to help businesses create new work models for the hybrid era are in a position to see rapid growth, as are those focused on employee well being, helping people find new jobs, and helping employers find the workers they need. Each aspect of building the future of work represents a multi-billion dollar opportunity. Early successes of startups in all these areas of focus show that the rewards can be tremendous.

As recent events have shown, many of the biggest challenges facing businesses cannot be predicted. But this much is certain: The most successful companies will be those that adapt to the times and attract talent with rewarding, meaningful work. By addressing socioeconomic mobility and helping people from all walks of life thrive in their careers, investors see phenomenal ROI -- not just financially, but for society as a whole.

Ashley Bittner is co-founder of Firework Ventures, an early-stage venture fund investing in the future of work.

