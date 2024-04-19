A New Technological Revolution Is Coming – Here’s How You Can Profit From It

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Right now, artificial intelligence is all the rage in the market. This is understandable, of course, since AI is set to change the world as we know it.

For example…

AI is revolutionizing healthcare by assisting doctors in diagnosing diseases and helping pharmaceutical companies develop new treatments.

AI chatbots and virtual assistants handle customer inquiries and provide support 24/7, improving customer satisfaction and reducing response times.

AI-generated media is upending our notions of creativity and inspiring new forms of expression.

The list goes on…

And right before our eyes, companies like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), which makes the chips necessary for companies looking to implement generative AI, are making money hand over fist, enriching investors in the process.

But I am here to tell you that you should always keep an eye out for the next technological revolution on the horizon. Because by the time the mainstream public hears about it, the “easy” money will have already been made.

So, in today’s Market 360, I’ll explain where I predict the next technological revolution is going to come from. Then, I’ll share where you can find more information on this revolution so you can feel confident when it takes over.

Quantum Computing Set to Change the World

This may come as a surprise… but this technology has nothing to do with ChatGPT or any of the other generative AI software out there. Instead, this technology harnesses the laws of quantum mechanics to solve problems that are too complex for classic computers.

I’m talking about quantum computing, or more specifically, Quantum Computing-as-a-Service (QaaS).

Now, quantum computing has been discussed in academic circles for decades. In the 1980s, a physicist named Paul Benioff published research that first described how quantum computing might work. Then, in the late 1990s, small-scale quantum computers were constructed to demonstrate their feasibility.

In 2019, researchers at Google gave a quantum computer one of the most difficult math problems in existence – one that would have taken the world’s most powerful supercomputer 10,000 years to solve.

The quantum computer solved it in less than four minutes.

The practical applications for this are almost too revolutionary to grasp. With computers that are orders of magnitude more powerful than current technology, we’re going to solve problems that were once thought impossible.

There’s just one problem. Up until recently, quantum computers were prohibitively expensive. And for that reason, they only existed in university research labs and places like Google.

But thanks to the QaaS Revolution, that’s all about to change.

In fact, the QaaS trend is beginning to explode. Already it is set to be the biggest disruption of all time to America’s largest industries, including pharmaceutical, oil & gas, telecom, farming, aerospace, logistics, automotive and even finance.

We’re talking about industries worth a collective $46 trillion that could be turned on their head, thanks to this breakthrough technology.

Likewise, consulting giant McKinsey & Company estimates that just four industries – automotive, chemicals, financial services and life sciences – could gain up to $1.3 trillion in value by 2035, thanks to the QaaS Revolution.

Prepping for the QaaS Takeover

The reality is that as the QaaS Revolution unfolds, there will be a ton of cash flowing into the sector. Companies will be scrambling to harness the power of quantum computing to race ahead of the competition – or risk getting left behind.

If history has taught us anything, it’s that if a revolutionary technology improves our lives, or makes things cheaper, or more efficient – the adoption of that technology spreads like wildfire… no matter what. So, you don’t want to get left behind from this revolution.

We’re now approaching a new technological tipping point with quantum computing. And when that occurs, we could be on the cusp of curing major diseases and totally transforming the way we work, live and play.

Currently, there’s one tiny QaaS company set to dominate the industry. Some experts predict it could be the next NVIDIA. Simply put, in the same way NVIDIA’s chips provided the backbone for AI, this small company will provide the backbone for QaaS.

I recently released a brand-new report to my Growth Investor subscribers – My #1 QaaS Stock: The Tiny Company About to Dominate the Coming $46 Trillion Disruption – where I detail everything you need to know to capitalize on QaaS.

I also shared with them another special report on this topic – Two Incredible QaaS Stock’s for Six Figure Paydays – which details the two stocks that could turn out to be nice six-figure paydays from the QaaS Revolution. Plus, I reveal 25 ticking timebomb companies that are about to be wrecked by the QaaS Revolution in my third report, Avoid These 25 Stocks as QaaS Takes Over.

Click here to find out how to access these three reports now.

(Already a Growth Investor subscriber? Click here to log in to the members-only website now.)

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

Editor, Market 360

The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

More From InvestorPlace

The post A New Technological Revolution Is Coming – Here’s How You Can Profit From It appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.