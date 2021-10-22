A New Solution for Capital Allocation

Sommelier is a unique new start-up that is automizing DeFi portfolio, and it just got a huge influx in funding. Sommelier raised $23 million in their series A led by Polychain Capital. Sommelier is a software company that has developed tools to automate liquidity management without the typical middleman. The DeFi is shaping the financial world in a way traditional finance can’t and using software to enact strategies that develop and test capital allocation. Sommelier is already giving liquidity providers tools to optimize placement and concentration in liquidity pools and this further funding will add to their to the kit they have for liquidity providers.

FINSUM: This is a big step in liquid automation, and will improve the efficiency in the crypto DeFi world.

