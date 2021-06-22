A New Psychedelics Stocks ETF Just Launched: Here's Why It's Important

Psychedelics stocks could be the next big thing. For investors who prefer to buy a basket of stocks, there's now a new exchange-traded fund that focuses largely on psychedelics stocks -- the Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEMKT: PSY). In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on June 11, healthcare and cannabis bureau editor Olivia Zitkus and Motley Fool contributor Keith Speights discuss why the launch of this new ETF is important.

Olivia Zitkus: On May 28 we had the first U.S.-listed psychedelics focused stock launched. It's called the Next Gen Altered Experienced ETF, trading under the New York Stock Exchange Arca with the ticker PSY, and it includes companies with a focus on psychedelics, cannabis, and ketamine.

Not sure if you've heard of this yet, but what do you think that this means for cannabis and psychedelics in terms of their place in the investing mainstream? I mean the fact that this is all packed into an ETF on the New York Stock Exchange.

Keith Speights: Yeah, I think it's a positive sign that this industry, particularly psychedelics, is real. It's still really, really early though, Olivia. I mean, if you look at the companies in the space, most of them at best have early-stage clinical candidates. Some are only in pre-clinical stage. But look, I think there are some real opportunities here.

There are some companies that have reported some really positive early results from psychedelic drugs and I think it's a healthy sign that there's an ETF now because that gives some legitimacy to this. This is very speculative, and so I think a lot of investors would definitely want to stay away from this space right now because you just don't know what's going to happen. But for really aggressive investors who are really willing to take on a considerable amount of risk, some of these psychedelic stocks could pay off in a massive way over the next several years.

I'm not sure about the ETF, if it's a better way to go than buying some of the individual stocks or not. I haven't looked into this ETF all that much. In the cannabis space anyway, I tend to shift in the direction of finding the best individual stocks, and buying a basket of stocks on your own instead of buying an ETF, and I suspect that would be a similar thing in this case that it might be better to pick out some individual psychedelics-focused stocks that are really strong and maybe invest in them. But again, I haven't checked out the ETF enough to know, so I will stop right there.

Zitkus: [laughs] All good. Some of the research rules around cannabis and psychedelics and ketamine, we've got a long way to go. Just recently the DEA approved new growers for research; I think it was May 14 so that researchers can study marijuana in particular, from more than one grower which was a big deal. That was held up I think under the Trump administration for a long time.

I think it was a farm at the University of Mississippi that the government approved in the '60s that was the only legal source of pot for federal research. As things like that start to come apart it'll be interesting to see what happens.

Speights: The thing for investors to remember on the psychedelic space is, basically it's biotech. It's not like cannabis where you have retail sales; psychedelics are going to be a biotech play and not nearly as similar to cannabis. That's one thing to keep in mind.

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Olivia Zitkus has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.