A New Player in Fintech Software

MetaCap has acquired a MCAP technology company in an equity exclusive transaction. MCAP is a fintech software development company that hosts a suite of software and e-market making services that offer liquidity solutions to institutional investors. Metacap sees the acquisition as part of their growth in client facing businesses and sector expansion. They can leverage the new acquisition by expanding what they can offer customers and grow their clientele. Revenue and EBITA growth has been a key point of success for MTEC and that as a one two punch they can be even stronger with the merger moving forward.

FINSUM: This is yet another dip into digital portfolio construction via buyout or merger, and a sign of how quickly fintech is moving the frontier in the financial industry.

fintech

wealthtech

portfolio management

