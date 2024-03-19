A New Frontier: Nvidia Reveals the ‘World’s Most Powerful’ AI Chip

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Nvidia (NVDA) kicked off its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) last night with a keynote speech from CEO Jensen Huang. It’s not hyperbole to say that Huang’s speech was arguably the most anticipated speech in the history of AI. And he didn’t let us down.

Now, rest assured that we’ll get into those details in a moment.

But first, I want to bring readers who may be unfamiliar with GTC up to speed.

The GPU Technology Conference is an annual event hosted by Nvidia, and it’s focused on the latest advancements in graphics and computing technology.

The conference attracts professionals from various industries, including gaming, artificial intelligence, data science, and more. In a nutshell, GTC gives experts a platform to share their knowledge. Just like any conference, GTC has keynote speeches, sessions, workshops, and exhibits. Attendees can learn about cutting-edge innovations, network with peers, and explore new opportunities in their respective fields. Whether you’re a developer, researcher, or enthusiast, GTC provides valuable insights and resources to stay at the forefront of technological advancements.

The avenue for the event itself was larger than life. Though Nvidia’s CEO isn’t as flamboyant as another AI-focused, X-owning CEO, Jensen does project a certain image. Draped in a leather jacket, the 61-year-old CEO addressed the audience with the confidence of a man with an ace up his sleeve.

“I hope you realize this is not a concert,” Jensen said. The audience roared, as Jensen riffed like a musician strumming the chords of their greatest hit.

“You have arrived at a developers conference,” Jensen said. “There will be a lot of science describing algorithms, computer architecture, mathematics. I sense a very heavy weight in the room; all of a sudden, you’re in the wrong place.”

Nvidia’s CEO might not have been headlining a rock concert, but he commanded the stage with the presence of one. The real star, however, was not the emcee but rather the subject he came to discuss — artificial intelligence.

Introducing Nvidia’s Blackwell AI Chips

Since its founding in 1993, Nvidia has led the shift toward specialized chips, introducing “accelerated computing” to enhance gaming graphics with higher resolutions and frame rates, making its chips essential for top-notch gaming performance.

Under Jensen Huang’s leadership, Nvidia pivoted from a gaming company known for its graphics processing units (GPUs) into a key player in artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, and more. In his GTC keynotes, Huang often provides a glimpse into the future of tech, articulating how Nvidia can drive progress even further.

This year was no different. Huang headlined his keynote speech with the launch of Blackwell — Nvidia’s next-gen chip architecture that will enable the creation of faster, smaller, and better AI chips. Dubbed B200, Nvidia’s Blackwell chips can create AI models that scale up to 10 trillion parameters. For context, that’s approximately 60X more parameters OpenAI’s latest ChatGPT model is capable of producing.

It’s a leapfrog advancement.

And Huang didn’t just show off Nvidia’s new chips; he showed the crowd the “soul” of Nvidia:

“I want to show you the soul of Nvidia, the soul of our company, at the intersection of computer graphics, physics and artificial intelligence, all intersecting inside a computer.”

Huang said the Blackwell GPU launch will be the company’s most successful launch in history…

We could not agree more.

One More Thing…

In addition to the Blackwell GPU launch, Huang announced a wide variety of new AI partnerships that collectively underscore the scope and magnitude of AI applications.

Industrial: Nvidia demonstrated a fully interactive car model streamed into Apple’s (AAPL) Vision Pro extended reality (XR) headsets using its AI technology. This showcases a future where companies could design cars entirely in augmented or virtual reality, indicating significant industrial implications.

Data Centers: Dell (DELL) introduced a series of new products and services that utilize Nvidia technology to seamlessly integrate AI servers into existing data centers. Additionally, the electric company Schneider announced a collaboration with Nvidia to develop the world’s first AI datacenter reference designs. Together, they aim to establish a set of best practices for constructing, maintaining, and operating AI data centers, signaling a transformative shift in data center management with profound economic impacts.

Healthcare: Nvidia is collaborating with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to employ AI in assisting surgeons during operations. Considering Johnson & Johnson’s presence in 80% of the world’s operating rooms, this is a significant development. While AI-assisted surgery is already a reality with systems like da Vinci from Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Nvidia’s entry into the market is expected to unlock even greater value. Many experts believe that within the next decade, AI will automate a considerable portion of surgical procedures, at least partially.

Robotics: One of the most anticipated announcements is Nvidia’s introduction of the Project GROOT Foundation AI model, designed to enhance the performance of humanoid robots, alongside a new system-on-a-chip named Thor for robotic use. This move comes as notable companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft (MSFT), Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), and Intel (INTC) heavily invest in humanoid robot development. With Nvidia joining the fray, the advent of sophisticated robots appears imminent. And we’re head over heels for this compelling investment opportunity in AI robotics.

The Final Word

At this year’s GTC, Jensen Huang confidently stated that the launch of the Blackwell GPU would mark the most successful product debut in the company’s history. This bold prediction highlights the groundbreaking potential of the Blackwell architecture, which is likely to set new standards in computing power and efficiency.

Considering Nvidia’s track record of innovation and the critical role GPUs play in advancing AI applications, gaming, and data analytics, there’s a strong reason to share in Huang’s optimism.

With its anticipated advancements, the Blackwell GPU is poised to further solidify Nvidia’s position as a leader in the technology industry, offering unprecedented capabilities to developers and consumers alike.

However, we are particularly excited about Nvidia’s Project GROOT Foundation AI model and the Thor system-on-a-chip. These developments mark a significant milestone in the evolution of humanoid robots. And they position Nvidia at the forefront of this technological revolution.

This tech titan’s entry into AI robotics (which pits it against several other heavy-hitting firms) signals a new era of advanced robotic capabilities. And these rapid advancements highlight a prime investment opportunity in this cutting-edge technology.

You may think of AI-powered humanoid robots as merely a science-fiction concept. But the world’s most powerful companies and people, as well as its foremost AI innovators, clearly think humanoid robots are the next frontier of AI.



They see them as AI 2.0.



And they’re dedicating millions of dollars to develop this next iteration.



This is the next evolution of the AI Boom. And it’s unfolding right now.



This is the next evolution of the AI Boom. And it's unfolding right now.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

