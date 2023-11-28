A New Era of Private Smart Contracts: Chatting with Fhenix CEO Guy Itzhaki

By Nikolai Kuznetsov

Fhenix is a recently announced project that wants to implement something of a holy grail of cryptography: Fully Homomorphic Encryption, or FHE. The fancy name hides a fairly simple feature — the ability to have private smart contract computation, backed by cryptography. Smart contracts today are fully public and offer no ability to store data, or perform computations privately. This has many benefits in terms of transparency, but it limits the adoption of blockchain applications to a subset of use cases that doesn’t require privacy.

Fhenix is developing a layer-2 network powered by the FHEVM, an EVM-compatible but private development environment. We’ve spoken with Guy Itzhaki, CEO of Fhenix, to learn more about the project’s idea and its plans. Itzhaki hails from a long career at Intel, where at different times he oversaw both its Web3 forays and its work on FHE.

Hey Guy, let’s do a brief introduction first. What is your journey thus far? Going from Intel to working on your own blockchain network must be a unique story.

GI: It all started 6 years ago — middle of 2017 — during that time I led Intel’s confidential computed ecosystem development, partnering with global financial institutes to identify use cases and build solutions that introduce data confidentiality.

One of the first projects I did was to build a private blockchain for a leading stock exchange, together with Accenture. The project goal was to build a decentralized marketplace for securities lending, and that was my first step in the blockchain world.

During that time I was invited to attend many blockchain conferences, and during one of the panels I attended, I met Guy Zyskind [founder of Fhenix and Secret Network]. He had just come back to MIT after releasing one of the most inspiring and prescient articles on the need for blockchain privacy.

After the panel, we started talking about potential solutions to address the lack of data confidentiality in the blockchain world. Back then, Fully Homomorphic Encryption wasn’t a novel idea, but it was very complex to implement. The alternative was to use Trusted Execution Environments, but I always had the desire to deliver solutions that are based on pure cryptography.

Later on, you worked in the FHE department at Intel, what did you oversee there? What motivated the switch?

GI: I was always fascinated by FHE, and after a few years, I transitioned to lead intel’s FHE business development. During my time at Intel, I got acquainted with almost all of the FHE projects and in 2022 it became clear to me that there is significant progress in making FHE mature for prime time use cases.

At the beginning of 2023, I accidentally met Guy Zyskind again, and he shared the same sentiment. That's when I decided it was time to transition from Intel to lead Fhenix so I could address one of the key problems in blockchain. And that's how we got here today.

Can you explain what’s FHE to someone who knows very little about cryptography? Why is it cool, and why is now the right moment to use it for Fhenix?

GI: FHE is an encryption scheme that enables computations on encrypted data without the need to decrypt that data. Before FHE, when you had your data encrypted, you could not do anything with it. If you wanted to run some AI models on your data, or even just perform basic computation, you had to decrypt the data, perform the computation, and then encrypt the new data again. And during the time your data was decrypted, it was public for whoever had access to the data to see it.

In that regard, FHE is transformational — since you can do all your computations on encrypted data, you can share it freely with others. In the blockchain space, you can make sure that your on-chain data is not visible to the entire world.

Getting into more details, FHE enables deployment of confidential smart contracts, ensuring that transaction inputs and variables stay encrypted throughout the entire computation process, or in other words: end-to-end encryption for Web3-based applications. FHE was considered fabled and inaccessible for a long time (since its inception in the 70's), but due to technological advancements in the past 5 years, FHE has reached a mature enough level for the industry to start its adoption and implementation in commercial products.

We see this signal all across the technological landscape, but Fhenix is still one of the first commercial applications of this cutting-edge technology.

How is FHE different from Zero Knowledge cryptography like ZK-SNARKs?

GI: While ZK proofs are used widely in blockchain, their main advantage is to enable transaction scalability. ZK allows verifying data without revealing it, but it offers very limited support for encrypted execution, due to its inability to run computation on data from multiple parties. In that sense, ZK is more relevant for scalability, whereas FHE allows higher levels of data security.

Why did you decide to launch Fhenix as an EVM-compatible network?

GI: When we started Fhenix it was obvious to us that we needed to make it as easy as possible for developers and users to benefit from FHE. As such, we made several design decisions to support that, including building Fhenix as an FHE Layer 2, as well as making it very easy to develop by implementing an FHEVM — a Solidity-based VM that enables developers to build applications without knowing what FHE is.

We have tested that hypothesis in a few limited-access hackathons, and the results were very promising.

What’s the roadmap for Fhenix looking like, when will we be able to use the chain?

GI: We’re planning to launch our public testnet on Q1/24 and aiming to go to mainnet in early 2025. Implementing FHE is a very complex task, but we have a great team to do it.

What is your vision for Fhenix and FHE? Do you see any practical need that this technology will finally solve?

GI: Our goal is simple — transform how data is handled in the blockchain world. As someone who came from the traditional Web2 world, I don't see a way to pull financial entities and corporations into Web3 without any data confidentiality.

More specifically, Fhenix will allow end-to-end data encryption on Ethereum for the first time, benefiting most of the Web3 applications today, including private voting, trustless gaming, decentralized identity, secured payments, and many more.

