A New Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) Hits the Market

The year 2023 was crucial in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry, characterized by dynamic company moves, huge initiatives, major product launches, substantial investments and strategic acquisitions. Big companies like Google, Microsoft and Amazon introduced significant updates to their AI services, emphasizing improved performance, user experience and ethical AI practices (read: AI ETFs: Review of Transformative Year 2023 & Outlook for 2024).

As 2023's excitement calms down, the focus shifts to what 2024 holds for generative AI. A wider spread of AI among consumers is expected next year and beyond. Probably this is why, Themes ETFs recently launched a pureplay AI ETF, Generative AI ETF ( WISE ). Let’s delve a little deeper.

Inside WISE

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) looks to track the Solactive Generative Artificial Intelligence Index, which identifies 40 companies that derive their revenues from the areas like Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics & Big Data, Natural Language Processing and Artificial Intelligence-Driven Services. The fund charges 35 bps in fees.

UiPath (5.97%), Microsoft (5.04%) and Nvidia (4.85%) hold the top three spots in the fund. Information Technology takes the major (72.1%) part of the fund. United States (80%) takes the major share of the fund, followed by Japan (10.5%).

How Does It Fit In a Portfolio?

Generative artificial intelligence is expected to deliver at least $6.1 trillion in incremental value to the global economy annually, according to McKinsey & Company, as quoted on the issuer’s website. Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to revolutionize industry. About 177 companies within the S&P 500 cited “AI” during their last quarterly earnings call, per the factsheet.

About 94% of business executives agree that “AI is critical to success over the next five years,” and 79% of business executives anticipate “full-scale deployment for three or more types of AI applications” according to Deloitte, as quoted on the issuer’s website.

The year 2024 is likely to witness the launch of AI-equipped PCs and other devices, moving some cloud-based AI processes to local devices. For instance, Google's Pixel 8 series, with the Tensor G3 chip, showcases AI-driven features like photo editing and audio filtering. Investors can expect similar advancements from companies like HP, Dell, Lenovo and possibly Apple, per experts, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. We may also see more specialized approach to AI systems. This might have applications in areas like weather forecasting, cybersecurity and medical research, and so on.

Competition

There are several artificial intelligence ETFs in the market. These are the likes of ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF ROBO, Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF BOTZ, iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF IRBO and First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF ROBT. Expense ratios of these funds are 0.95%, 0.69%, 0.47% and 0.65%, respectively.

This is where the newbie can excel. The newly-launched WISE charges much lower expense ratio of 0.35%. The average expense ratio for the space is 0.71% So, we do not expect WISE to struggle much to make a killing.





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO): ETF Research Reports

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ): ETF Research Reports

First Trust NASDAQ Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT): ETF Research Reports

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO): ETF Research Reports

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.