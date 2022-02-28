A New Approach in Advisor Recruiting

Financial firms have tried desperately to increase recruiting efforts in the last year or two. While companies like Wells Fargo concentrated on incentive-based tools around retention and recruiting Ameriprise Financial has taken a technology approach. In partnership with Seismic, they have ramped up the suite of technological offerings in order to track, grow, and run their business. The biggest tools offered are LiveDocs, LiveSend, and Interactive Content which all augment their services in order to allow them to compete with larger companies They see their automation efforts as a superior offering to purely financial incentives and it resulted in over 2% growth in the last year.

Finsum: A new approach to advisor recruiting by Ameriprise could definitely give their advisors an edge over competitors and lead to more long-term growth in recruits.

