A New All-Time High and What We Mean By Risk and Risk-Adjusted Returns

The Nation NDX PutWrite Index closed at 969.10 on Friday, October 25. That’s the highest close of all time and a gain of 14.8 percent for the year. For 2019 through the end of September the annualized standard deviation of daily returns of the PutWrite Index was 14.6 percent versus 21.4 percent for the underlying Nasdaq-100 Index. Market participants generally equate standard deviation of returns with risk so lower is better.

While the Nations NDX PutWrite Index can outperform the underlying index on an absolute basis if there is not much volatility, its real strength is risk-adjusted returns. But how do we measure risk-adjusted returns?

The generally accepted measure of risk-adjusted returns is the Sharpe Ratio. The Sharpe Ratio begins with the annual return for our PutWrite Index then subtracts the risk free rate of return, usually the 30-day treasury bill return. This is the real return for the year. To calculate the Sharpe Ratio this real return is divided by the annualized standard deviation of returns. The resulting number is the amount of return generated for each unit of risk taken.

For example, in 2016 the Nations NDX PutWrite Index generated absolute return of 6.33 percent with annualized standard deviation of monthly returns of 7.79 percent. The treasury bill return that year was 0.25 percent so the Sharpe Ratio for 2016 was 0.78. The underlying Nasdaq-100 Total Return Index had an absolute return of 7.30 percent so its absolute return was a bit higher than that of the PutWrite. But its annualized standard deviation of returns was 14.21 percent, nearly double that of the PutWrite. This means that the Sharpe Ratio for the Nasdaq-100 Total Return Index was just 0.50. The PutWrite generated half-again as much return per unit of risk as the underlying index.

This superior risk-adjusted performance isn’t a fluke. Since the Nations NDX PutWrite Index was initiated in 1994 its average annual Sharpe Ratio is 1.41 while the Sharpe Ratio of the underlying index during that period is 1.20. That risk-adjusted return for the underlying index is really attractive but it’s even better for the PutWrite strategy.

The NDX options used in the PutWrite are a great vehicle for all types of overlay strategies including BuyWrite for those already long the Nasdaq-100 index. The Nasdaq-100 Index contains the most interesting, dynamic stocks and NDX options tend to be a little more expensive than options on other indexes. That extra cost helps in option selling strategies like a PutWrite index.