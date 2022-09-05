A NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) insider lowered their holding by 9.1% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in NetSol Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NTWK ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NetSol Technologies

The Co-Founder, Naeem Ghauri, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$165k worth of shares at a price of US$4.19 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$3.57). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Naeem Ghauri was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Naeem Ghauri divested 50.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$4.14. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqCM:NTWK Insider Trading Volume September 5th 2022

Does NetSol Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. NetSol Technologies insiders own about US$7.4m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NetSol Technologies Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded NetSol Technologies shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by NetSol Technologies insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing NetSol Technologies. While conducting our analysis, we found that NetSol Technologies has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

