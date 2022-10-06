A National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) insider lowered their holding by 3.9% earlier this year

Insiders were net sellers of National Storage Affiliates Trust's (NYSE:NSA ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At National Storage Affiliates Trust

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Chairman, Arlen Nordhagen, for US$10m worth of shares, at about US$60.71 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$41.98. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Arlen Nordhagen was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:NSA Insider Trading Volume October 6th 2022

Does National Storage Affiliates Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. National Storage Affiliates Trust insiders own about US$296m worth of shares (which is 5.5% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About National Storage Affiliates Trust Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of National Storage Affiliates Trust, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for National Storage Affiliates Trust (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

