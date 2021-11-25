A National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) insider lowered their holding by 52% earlier this year

Looking at National Energy Services Reunited Corp.'s (NASDAQ:NESR ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

National Energy Services Reunited Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Yasser Barami, for US$3.1m worth of shares, at about US$14.75 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$10.56. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Yasser Barami was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:NESR Insider Trading Volume November 25th 2021

Insider Ownership of National Energy Services Reunited

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that National Energy Services Reunited insiders own 3.5% of the company, worth about US$34m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The National Energy Services Reunited Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of National Energy Services Reunited insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing National Energy Services Reunited. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for National Energy Services Reunited that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

