A/N To Form Credit Facility Collateralized By Stake In Charter Communications

(RTTNews) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) said Advance/Newhouse Partnership plans to form a credit facility collateralized by a portion of Advance/Newhouse Partnership's common units in Charter Communications Holdings, LLC.

Charter Communications stated that Advance/Newhouse Partnership remains committed to being a long-term shareholder of the company and currently has no intent to sell any units/shares other than through its continued pro-rata participation in Charter's buyback program.

Charter Communications, Inc. is a broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States.

