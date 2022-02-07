A Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) insider increased their holdings by 25% last year

Viewing insider transactions for Mustang Bio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MBIO ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Mustang Bio Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Manuel Litchman for US$517k worth of shares, at about US$3.12 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.08). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Manuel Litchman was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Manuel Litchman bought a total of 316.77k shares over the year at an average price of US$2.88. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:MBIO Insider Trading Volume February 7th 2022

Mustang Bio is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Have Mustang Bio Insiders Traded Recently?

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Mustang Bio, over the last three months. Senior VP of Finance & Corporate Controller Brian Achenbach sold just US$8.0k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Mustang Bio insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about US$1.9m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mustang Bio Insiders?

Our data shows a little more insider selling, but no insider buying, in the last three months. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Mustang Bio stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Mustang Bio is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.