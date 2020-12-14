A 'Moving On' Stock for 'Moving On' Week

Today looks like a day where the theme will be 'moving on': Shipments of the first Covid-19 vaccine are underway in the U.S., and the Electoral College will meet and vote today. Both give hope at least that we can finally move on from the coronavirus and the election, and are significant in their own way. At this point, there is one stock that stands to benefit from both and yet is still not fully priced in.

Having an effective vaccine (or several effective vaccines) will allow a return to normal economic behavior at some point. That may not be for a few months, but we have just taken the first real step towards that goal. If you are someone who is grounded in reality, though, you have known since you first heard the word “coronavirus” that this day was coming. The history of the human race is one of innovation and the conquering of disease, and there was no reason to think this time would be any different.

The speed with which it has been done is truly remarkable, of course, and is a credit to both the White House authors and administrators of “Operation Warp Speed” and the researchers and executives at the companies that found the solution to the problem. Even more remarkable is the speed with which the market realized it was inevitable and priced in the defeat of the virus. The recovery trade took place over the last nine months, and now that the recovery is imminent, there isn’t a lot of meat left on that particular bone.

It is a sign of the times that the conclusion of the election and peaceful transition of Presidential power has looked a lot less certain over the last few months than the defeat of a deadly virus, but that is where we have been at. Despite all the evidence and the certification of election results by every state, there is a significant percentage of Americans who have somehow, led by the defeated President, convinced themselves that they didn’t lose at all.

However, Donald Trump has said that if the Electoral College elects Biden President, he will accept the result. I understand his saying that is no guarantee that he will actually accept the results, but once the wheels of transition are set in motion, he will have no choice but to vacate the White House, so this week should see us move on from that too.

The assumption that the system would turn out to be more powerful than any individual and that a peaceful transition would occur have already been priced into some areas of the market. There are, however, a few areas and a few stocks that don’t yet seem to reflect this reality.

At this point, one of my favorite 'moving on' plays is one where the phrase applies in other way too.

GE (GE) is itself in the process of moving on, too. CEO Larry Culp is now two years into his tenure, and the impact of the changes he made to the once-great company are now being felt. Those changes have left GE in a position to benefit from moving on, maybe more than any other company. Their core consumer facing businesses will benefit from a return to normal activity as the vaccine takes effect, and they are a leader in a field that will take on increasing prominence under a Biden administration: renewable energy.

A lot of the moves the Biden White House will no doubt be more symbolic than anything, but GE is a stock that can benefit even if that is the case. Rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, for example, won’t have much immediate effect on anything other than the world’s perception of America, but the perception of a shift will bring GE, a global leader in renewable energy, into focus for traders and investors.

2020 is thankfully ending, and it is time to move on. As we do that, it seems fitting that stock in GE, a company that for years represented boring, traditional and "normal," is moving on too. And now it looks like one of the best picks for the return of sanity in 2021.

