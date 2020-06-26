A Modern Destination for Funding of the Future

By Brian Smith, Co-Founder of RedCrow and The MainStage

The path for a startup seeking investment is outdated and old-fashioned. A big portion of a startup’s success relies heavily on impressing upon high-profile investors with more than just your project, but your persona. At times, this process is problematic and archaic, which lends itself to disparities and plenty of room for improvement.

Throw COVID-19 into the mix and an abrupt wakeup call has echoed throughout the entire funding industry. The ripple effect starts with the post-pandemic climate, where lockdown and quarantine have kept us from scheduling those essential in-person funding meetings. Then, as businesses begin to shut down, the economy dips, and it trickles down to new ventures having little to zero possibilities of getting their projects off the ground. Struggling entrepreneurs are forced to halt their projects, which stifles innovation, and substantially limits the possibilities of some of the most valuable and time-sensitive concepts, like those aiding in the fight against the pandemic that started it all.

Potential Solutions: Where Do We Go From Here?

An innovative approach to rebuilding a functional funding process involves pivoting to digital environments. Digitizing facilitates visibility and interactions from anywhere, allowing founders to match with the most fitting funders, removing geographic limitations and travel expenses. A few contemporary solutions that lend themselves to post-coronavirus conditions, and create a more equitable space for startups, are crowdfunding, and virtual deal rooms.

Crowdfunding is an important way in which the playing field can be leveled for developing businesses seeking funding. There are two main types of crowdfunding: 1) Equity Crowdfunding, where anyone, not just institutional investors, make contributions in exchange for stake in a company; and 2) Donation Crowdfunding, where investors show their support by providing smaller donation amounts, and do not gain equity. Given the digital element, both types of crowdfunding lower investor entry barriers, allowing for more people to get involved with projects. This solution also moves us away from the need for in-person meetings, as crowdfunding is done through online tools, and allows for donations to come from any location.

Another concept that not only revamps the funding system, but brings it into the new age is creating a “virtual deal room” that encompasses a digital pitch deck. Through virtual representations of a deck, entrepreneurs seeking equity can tell their stories in a more engaging way. Similar to how Linkedin brought resumes to life, digital pitch decks elevate the stale and static PDF investor decks of the past to the next level. Creating an online presentation framework with an emphasis on user experience, establishes a digital space or virtual deal room for companies seeking capital to guide investors’ attention along a storyline they have total control over from start to finish. Companies can showcase high-quality graphics, product demonstration videos, punchy brand tutorials, interactive profiles on founders, among other visually attractive content that creatively communicates value propositions, and establishes truly meaningful connections with investors online.

These virtual deal rooms also make it easier to comply with funding regulations. In the investment-seeking days of the past, companies are potentially held liable if they neglect to inform even one singular investor of a change to the company or product. However, operating digitally allows for instant notification each time there is an update to content.

Lasting Impact:

There are many ways that the world is going to change after coronavirus, and the investing landscape is one of them. We are already seeing shifts in: global businesses making remote work more permanent; internet usage increasing by 70%; the average American streaming content for more than eight hours a day; and venture capitalists deeming the startup tech funding mecca that once was Silicon Valley an irrelevant stop, as they migrate inland. Whether it be through healthcare technology crowdfunding aiming to serve under-represented communities or founders being able to focus more on their project, instead of meetings with investors, the investment space will evolve and adapt for the better, as the world does. Crowdfunding, virtual deal rooms, among other digital solutions will become the one-stop-shop, the modern destination, where companies can more efficiently meet fundraising goals from anywhere and with anyone in the world.

Launched in 2020 and powered by RedCrow, The MainStage provides companies with the tools to streamline fundraising. In creating a password-protected virtual deal room, The MainStage allows companies to showcase exciting content, including videos and stylistic pitch decks, to interested investors. The MainStage’s affordable subscription-based model makes it possible for anyone to raise money while remaining compliant with their securities offering, including organizations looking for philanthropic donations. The MainStage is co-founded by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Talking Heads Keyboardist and Guitarist Jerry Harrison and former Morgan Stanley Wealth Manager Brian Smith.

