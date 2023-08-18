A Minute With: Singer-songwriter Sam Ryder on riders, hair care and his hero

By Lucy Marks

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - British singer-songwriter Sam Ryder is riding a wave of success with his song "Fought & Lost" for Apple TV+ hit show "Ted Lasso".

The single is nominated for an Emmy award in the Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics - 2023 category.

The 34-year-old Eurovision 2022 runner-up spoke with Reuters about how "Fought & Lost" echoed his own journey in the music industry, collaborating with his hero Brian May and his hair care routine. He also revealed what's on Ryder's rider.

Q. What was it like working with Queen’s Brian May?

Ryder: "The song is about never giving up and chasing your dreams ... I was a kid rushing off the school bus to run upstairs and put my guitar on and practise Queen songs. Fifteen years later, I'm getting a phone call from Brian May, playing guitar on one of my songs to be used in a show that's now nominated for an Emmy Award.

“He's like my hero, not just as a guitar player and a songwriter, but as a human being. What he advocates and how kind he is.”

Q. Tell me the secrets to your hair care routine?

Ryder: “My hair care routine is going to kind of be quite controversial. I wash it and I go to bed with it completely just fresh, wet out the shower. I literally go to bed, tuck it up behind my pillow and go to sleep.”

Q. What’s on Sam Ryder’s rider?

Ryder: "On my rider is lots of fruit and vegetables, lots of ginger shots, and also loads of vegan chocolate. Vegan chocolate isn't great, I'm going to be honest with you."

"Every country we go to we want to try the best vegan chocolate they can find. And we've got a little scoresheet that we're keeping amongst the crew of our favourites."

