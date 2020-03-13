A Mild U.S. Recession Is Now Reflected in European Stocks, SocGen Says

A mild U.S. recession is now reflected in European stocks after they suffered their worst-ever decline on Thursday, according to French bank Société Générale.

SocGen had said at the end of last year that a mild U.S. recession would take the Stoxx Europe 600 index to the 300 level. On Thursday, the pan-European index closed at 294 on concerns over the global response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are already there however,” said its strategists led by Roland Kaloyan.

“But at that time, we were not factoring in the outbreak of a virus and its impact on the global supply chain and demand. Of course, a much deeper and longer global recession (such as in 2008) would lower the index level.”

The French bank said earnings growth expectations are still too high, with analysts expecting 6.6% earnings growth. “Hence profit warnings are also likely to occur and earnings downgrades will likely accelerate. We expect the EPS [earnings per share] to contract by at least 10% in 2020, which corresponds to two standard deviations below the average of the current consensus EPS estimates,” they said.

If the price-to-earnings ratio were to fall to 10 — from 10.6 now — that level of earnings would correspond to a Stoxx 600 level of around 250.

SocGen recommended sticking to sectors offering good visibility on earnings, such as health care, utilities, consumer staples or real estate.

It is also overweight European oil and gas companies. “Despite the risk of oil prices remaining low for longer, it seems that the sector has somewhat overshot the drop in oil prices during the recent selloff,” the broker advised.

On Friday afternoon, the Stoxx 600 had bounced back by 6%, with the utilities and oil and gas stocks leading the rebound.

