A MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) insider increased their holdings by 20% last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in MGIC Investment Corporation's (NYSE:MTG ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

MGIC Investment Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Daniel Arrigoni made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$71k worth of shares at a price of US$14.19 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$13.07. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Daniel Arrigoni was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:MTG Insider Trading Volume September 30th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. MGIC Investment insiders own about US$40m worth of shares. That equates to 1.0% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MGIC Investment Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded MGIC Investment shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in MGIC Investment and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that MGIC Investment is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

