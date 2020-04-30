A Message To Our Candidates in Light of Covid-19 Outbreak

We are still hiring!

Nasdaq plays a key role in sustaining the global financial markets that provide capital liquidity to individuals and businesses. As a leading technology provider to more than 120 markets around the world, it’s our marketplace technology that supports the global economy. That’s why we will continue to hire the best talent through our enhanced online hiring experience so we can continue our recruitment activity safely.

Here are some tips on how you can prepare for a virtual interview.

As we manage ourselves through the COVID-19 response, candidates may see a temporary delay in some hiring efforts. We ask that you have patience with us and rest assured that our Talent Acquisition partners will reach out to you with any necessary updates.

Ensuring the safety and well-being of our people

Nasdaq’s priority at this time is to protect our team’s health, support our communities, and ensure stability of global markets. Luckily for us, Nasdaq was founded on the idea that people do not need to be in the same physical location to be part of the same community. This founding principle continues to drive us as we face the unexpected and enables all our employees across the globe to work from their home offices.

This isn’t an easy time for anyone. At Nasdaq we support our employees’ health and well-being by providing numerous resources, including workspace equipment to enable them to continue our jobs in the safety of their homes, access to healthcare resources, mental and physical health tools, support for parents and caregivers, online learning for personal and professional development, and much more.

Giving back

With global communities taking an unprecedented hit to welfare and the financial impact of the pandemic, Nasdaq is taking action to provide cash and in-kind donations totaling $6 million to COVID-19 relief efforts to provide immediate assistance to those who are most at risk. We are increasing our philanthropic support to organizations focused on supporting small businesses, and providing funds to groups working tirelessly on the front lines of this pandemic to keep our communities safe and flatten the curve.

Many of our employees have asked how they can help personally. Through our Nasdaq GoodWorks program, we announced a double match program for all employee donations up to $2,000 to global COVID-19 relief and response efforts.

