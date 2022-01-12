A Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) insider increased their holdings by 13% last year

Viewing insider transactions for Mercantile Bank Corporation's (NASDAQ:MBWM ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mercantile Bank

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Senior VP Robert Worthington bought US$112k worth of shares at a price of US$32.56 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$37.36. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:MBWM Insider Trading Volume January 12th 2022

Mercantile Bank Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Mercantile Bank. Specifically, Senior VP & Human Resource Director Lonna Wiersma ditched US$92k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Mercantile Bank

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 9.2% of Mercantile Bank shares, worth about US$54m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mercantile Bank Tell Us?

An insider sold Mercantile Bank shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Mercantile Bank (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

