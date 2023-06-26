A meeting with an actual agenda

Seems this wasn’t one of those prototypical meetings convened simply to discuss when to gather to conduct the next prototypical meeting. Ya da and Ya da.

Banking industry leaders from Grant Thornton recently gathered to chew over what prompted volatility to flare up and its impact on not only financial institutions, but the economy as well, according to grantthornton.com.

The one two punch of a lack of liquidity and asset liability management that wasn’t cutting the muster was at the root of the ills. The current environment has stirred plenty of uncertainty. Also deal in the Silicon Valley Bank run and the shuttering of Signature Bank, not to mention the wider sell off of stocks that unfolded at other institutions.

Meantime, typically, it might be sunny there, but in Miami-Dade County, employment in financial activities is burgeoning at a slower rate than last year, according to miamitodaynews.com. In fin-tech companies, prompted by the financial sector’s volatility, jobs are headed south.

The load down: in South Florida, jobs in financial activities climbed by 3.3% from March of last year to March of this year.







