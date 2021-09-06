A Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) insider lowered their holding by 26% earlier this year

Insiders were net sellers of Materion Corporation's (NYSE:MTRN ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Materion

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the VP, General Counsel & Secretary, Gregory Chemnitz, sold US$449k worth of shares at a price of US$67.00 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$72.97). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 26% of Gregory Chemnitz's holding. Gregory Chemnitz was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MTRN Insider Trading Volume September 6th 2021

Insider Ownership of Materion

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Materion insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$9.7m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Materion Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Materion insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Materion insiders. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Materion has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

