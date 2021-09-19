A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Surges 25% Yet Its Low P/E Is No Reason For Excitement

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 25% gain and recovering from prior weakness. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 68%.

Even after such a large jump in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 18x, you may still consider A-Mark Precious Metals as a highly attractive investment with its 4.1x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for A-Mark Precious Metals as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

NasdaqGS:AMRK Price Based on Past Earnings September 19th 2021 free report on A-Mark Precious Metals

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as A-Mark Precious Metals' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 341% gain to the company's bottom line. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 32% per annum as estimated by the two analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 12% growth per year, that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that A-Mark Precious Metals' P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Key Takeaway

Even after such a strong price move, A-Mark Precious Metals' P/E still trails the rest of the market significantly. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of A-Mark Precious Metals' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

