A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) closed at $38.95, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the precious metals trading company had gained 13.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 15.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.73%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from A-Mark Precious Metals as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 6, 2023. On that day, A-Mark Precious Metals is projected to report earnings of $2.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 69.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.87 billion, down 3.72% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.59 per share and revenue of $7.69 billion, which would represent changes of +7.11% and -5.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, A-Mark Precious Metals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.56. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.56.

The Precious Metals and Jewels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMRK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.