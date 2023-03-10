A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) closed at $27.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.45% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the precious metals trading company had lost 5.52% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.24% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.83% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from A-Mark Precious Metals as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.82, down 18.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.98 billion, down 6.05% from the year-ago period.

AMRK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.05 per share and revenue of $7.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.37% and -4.17%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.47, so we one might conclude that A-Mark Precious Metals is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Precious Metals and Jewels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

