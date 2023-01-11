A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) closed at $38.06, marking a +1.9% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.96%.

Heading into today, shares of the precious metals trading company had gained 11.93% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from A-Mark Precious Metals as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, A-Mark Precious Metals is projected to report earnings of $2.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 69.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.87 billion, down 3.72% from the year-ago period.

AMRK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.59 per share and revenue of $7.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.11% and -5.69%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.35. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.35.

The Precious Metals and Jewels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

