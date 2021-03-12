A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) is in Overbought Territory: What's Next?

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. AMRK has moved higher as of late, but there could definitely be trouble on the horizon for this company. That is because AMRK is now in overbought territory with an RSI value of 70.88.

What is RSI?

RSI stands for ‘Relative Strength Index’ and it is a popular indicator used by technically focused investors. It compares the average of gains in days that closed up to the average of losses in days that closed down; readings above 70 suggest an asset is overbought, while an RSI below 30 suggests undervalued conditions are present.

Other Factors

Yet AMRK’s high RSI value isn’t the only reason for investors to be concerned, as there has been some decidedly negative earnings estimate revisions A-Mark Precious Metals’ stock as of late. This is especially true when investors dive into some of these revisions in order to get a better picture of AMRK’s prospects for the near term.

Over the past one month, investors have witnessed 1 earnings estimate revision lower compared to none higher for the current year. The consensus estimate for AMRK’s has also been on a downward trend over the same time period too, as the estimates have fallen 1.7% over the last two months.

If this wasn’t enough, A-Mark Precious Metals also has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) which puts it into unfortunate company among its peers. So, given all of these factors, investors may want to consider exiting this stock now before it falls back to Earth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5G Revolution: 3 Stocks to Make Your Move

With super high data speed, it will make current cell phones obsolete and unlock the full potential of big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. In the next few years this industry is predicted to create 22 million jobs and a stunning $12.3 trillion in revenue.

Today you have an historic chance to pursue almost unimaginable gains like Microsoft, Netflix, and Apple in their early phases. Zacks has released a Special Report that reveals our . . .

Smartest stock for 5G telecom

Safest investment in 5G hardware

Single best 5G buy of all!

Download now. Today the report is FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AMark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.