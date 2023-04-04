A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) closed at $35.50, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the precious metals trading company had gained 21.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from A-Mark Precious Metals as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, A-Mark Precious Metals is projected to report earnings of $1.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.39%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.98 billion, down 6.05% from the prior-year quarter.

AMRK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.05 per share and revenue of $7.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.37% and -4.17%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. A-Mark Precious Metals is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, A-Mark Precious Metals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.39. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.39.

The Precious Metals and Jewels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

