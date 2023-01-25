A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) closed at $39.33, marking a +1.34% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the precious metals trading company had gained 11.23% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 13.51% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from A-Mark Precious Metals as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 6, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.22, up 69.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.87 billion, down 3.72% from the prior-year quarter.

AMRK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.59 per share and revenue of $7.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.11% and -5.69%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note A-Mark Precious Metals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.52, which means A-Mark Precious Metals is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Precious Metals and Jewels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

