A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) closed at $34.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.09% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.17% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the precious metals trading company had gained 0.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.99%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.25%.

A-Mark Precious Metals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to post earnings of $2.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 69.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.87 billion, down 3.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.59 per share and revenue of $7.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.11% and -5.69%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that A-Mark Precious Metals has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.06 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.06, so we one might conclude that A-Mark Precious Metals is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Precious Metals and Jewels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

AMark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.