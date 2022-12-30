A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) closed at $34.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the precious metals trading company had gained 0.43% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from A-Mark Precious Metals as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to post earnings of $2.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 69.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.87 billion, down 3.72% from the prior-year quarter.

AMRK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.59 per share and revenue of $7.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.11% and -5.69%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. A-Mark Precious Metals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note A-Mark Precious Metals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.04. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.04.

The Precious Metals and Jewels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

