A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) closed at $29.82, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the precious metals trading company had lost 5.92% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.53% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from A-Mark Precious Metals as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.82, down 18.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.98 billion, down 6.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.05 per share and revenue of $7.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.37% and -4.17%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. A-Mark Precious Metals is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note A-Mark Precious Metals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.75, so we one might conclude that A-Mark Precious Metals is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Precious Metals and Jewels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMRK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

