A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) closed the most recent trading day at $38.61, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the precious metals trading company had gained 13.89% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 11.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from A-Mark Precious Metals as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.22, up 69.47% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.87 billion, down 3.72% from the year-ago period.

AMRK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.59 per share and revenue of $7.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.11% and -5.69%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. A-Mark Precious Metals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that A-Mark Precious Metals has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.52 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.52, so we one might conclude that A-Mark Precious Metals is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Precious Metals and Jewels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.