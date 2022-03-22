A-Mark (AMRK) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 15% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $81.16 in the previous session. A-Mark Precious Metals has gained 32.7% since the start of the year compared to the -13.4% move for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the 24.7% return for the Zacks Precious Metals and Jewels industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 8, 2022, A-Mark reported EPS of $2.61 versus consensus estimate of $1.34 while it missed the consensus revenue estimate by 0.19%.

For the current fiscal year, A-Mark is expected to post earnings of $7.93 per share on $7.86 billion in revenues. This represents a -55.42% change in EPS on a 3.25% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $7.20 per share on $8.15 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -9.21% and 3.69%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

A-Mark may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

A-Mark has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 10.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 17.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 5.2X versus its peer group's average of 4.6X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, A-Mark currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if A-Mark meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though A-Mark shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

