A Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) insider lowered their holding by 24% earlier this year

Looking at Mannatech, Incorporated's (NASDAQ:MTEX ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mannatech

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Non-Employee Director, Kevin Robbins, sold US$82k worth of shares at a price of US$32.99 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$33.30). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 24% of Kevin Robbins's stake. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Kevin Robbins.

Kevin Robbins divested 5.01k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$31.88. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:MTEX Insider Trading Volume February 4th 2022

Does Mannatech Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Mannatech insiders own about US$31m worth of shares (which is 48% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Mannatech Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Mannatech shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Mannatech, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Mannatech.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

