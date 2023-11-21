A Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $124.47, changing hands as high as $124.68 per share. Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of A shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, A's low point in its 52 week range is $96.80 per share, with $160.265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.46. The A DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: MOK Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SWM
AIT Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.