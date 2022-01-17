A Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) insider lowered their holding by 29% earlier this year

Insiders were net sellers of Maiden Holdings, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:MHLD ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Maiden Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Keith Thomas, sold US$105k worth of shares at a price of US$3.54 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$2.96). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Keith Thomas was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 29.09k shares for US$97k. On the other hand they divested 45.00k shares, for US$154k. Keith Thomas ditched 45.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$3.43. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:MHLD Insider Trading Volume January 17th 2022

Does Maiden Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 20% of Maiden Holdings shares, worth about US$51m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Maiden Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Maiden Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Maiden Holdings insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Maiden Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

