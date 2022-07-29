A Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) insider lowered their holding by 21% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Lumentum Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LITE ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Lumentum Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the VP of Finance, Matthew Sepe, sold US$272k worth of shares at a price of US$86.39 per share. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$88.15, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 21% of Matthew Sepe's stake. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Matthew Sepe.

Matthew Sepe sold a total of 5.45k shares over the year at an average price of US$92.67. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:LITE Insider Trading Volume July 29th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of Lumentum Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Lumentum Holdings insiders own about US$41m worth of shares. That equates to 0.7% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lumentum Holdings Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Lumentum Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Lumentum Holdings insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lumentum Holdings. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Lumentum Holdings.

Of course Lumentum Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.