"Markets have been celebrating lower inflation and an imminent Fed pivot. Historically, markets always rise, and expect a soft landing, when the Fed is nearly done tightening. Pivot rallies end when claims rise sharply (i.e. hard landing).” -Piper Sandler, Michael Kantrowitz

* source: Piper Sandler, Michael Kantrowitz

| "A lost 18 months for the S&P 500: The S&P 500 has taken a roundtrip to January 2022 levels on forward earnings ($227) and on its multiple of 20x - a lost 18 months" -BofA's Savita

* source: BofA's Savita

| Any other interest rate rise shocks? | will anything else break?

* source: Oxford Economics

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities + TYields HIGHER | Oil down by 2%

DJ -0.0%, S&P500 -0.2%, Nasdaq -0.4%, R2K -0.6%, Cdn TSX +0.2%

Stoxx Europe 600 +0.5%, APAC stocks MIXED, 10YR TYield = 4.012%

Dollar LOWER, Gold $1,923, WTI +1%, $84; Brent +1%, $87, Bitcoin $29,912

2) 30YR mortgage rates touching fresh highs... | Mortgage demand drops again after FHA loan interest rate hits 21-year high -CNBC

* source: Yardeni Research

3) "The regional banking index had reached a post-SVB high the previous day, with a +34% increase since its low in mid-May, having reversed about two thirds of the post-SVB decline. Moody’s cited higher funding costs, potential regulatory capital weakness, and increasing commercial real estate risks." -Jim Reid, Deutsche Bank

* source: CNBC

4) War + inflation = rise of nuclear power...

* source: BofA

5) next topic, interest rate cuts...?

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

6) High debt levels in the spotlight... | US annual interest payments approaching $1 trillion!

* source: BofA

* source: BofA

7) Yield curve normalization? | Bond traders are eyeing a return to a type of trade that left them battered earlier this year - betting on yield curves returning to a more normal shape as slowing economies force central banks to cut interest rates. -RTRS

* source: Yardeni Research

8) Food for thought | with monetary policy normalizing after 14+ years will we see a paradigm shift?

* source: BofA

9) CPI (inflation) + Small Biz Optimism + Consumer Survey = highlights this week

* source: Grindstone Intelligence

10) Rising yields have been a recent theme, will it break above the resistance level? #YieldBackUp

-pricing in positive economic data (yield curve steepening), new supply, Fed commitment to higher for longer, UK inflation still elevated, Japanese bonds spiking

* source: Yardeni Research

"yes, the BoJ pivot mattered. As we’ve seen in the past, higher foreign bond yields can lead to higher U.S. bond yields. There’s a particularly strong correlation between Treasury and Bund yields … which are also grinding higher." -Piper Sandler' Nancy Lazar

* source: Piper Sandler

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

Italy banks stocks regain ground as cap set on windfall tax-RTRS