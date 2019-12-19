A Look into the New Year for Stocks

Just why are U.S. Large Cap Stocks trading at record highs and what can we look forward to in the New Year? Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, has those answers and more now.

1. Even though we’re at record highs, there’s still market headwinds out there correct?

2. What’s helping to alleviate those stock market headwinds?

3. Why are global markets suffering though and ours isn’t?

4. Do you think the decline in market interest rates is contributing to a price bubble in stocks?

5. Corporate earnings or economic data hasn’t really corroborated this stock market rally up to this point. Has the market gotten ahead of itself?

6. Where do you think our stock market goes in 2020?

7. What about global markets?

8. If 2020 turns out to be another strong year for stocks, what will be driving that strength?

9. As far as global economies are concerned, We’re logging in a decade without an economic recession here. Do you see any material deterioration in our economy or others in 2020?

10. Meantime, stocks you’re keeping an eye on now include LHC Group (LHCG), Man Tech International Corp. (MANT) and Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (MBT).

Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, Taking a look at the global markets and looking ahead to a New Year. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

