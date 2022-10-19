A Look Into Marine Products' (NYSE:MPX) Impressive Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Marine Products' (NYSE:MPX) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Marine Products:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.39 = US$48m ÷ (US$150m - US$26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Marine Products has an ROCE of 39%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Leisure industry average of 21%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Marine Products' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Marine Products, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Marine Products' ROCE Trending?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Marine Products. The company has employed 58% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 39%. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If Marine Products can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

The Key Takeaway

In short, we'd argue Marine Products has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. However, despite the favorable fundamentals, the stock has fallen 36% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

If you'd like to know more about Marine Products, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is concerning.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.