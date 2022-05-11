A Look at Transport ETFs Post Q1 Earnings

The first-quarter earnings picture for the transportation sector has been mixed. This is especially true as earnings for 100% market capitalization of the sector that has reported already are down 351.3% on 33.7% revenue growth. Although transportation is the biggest laggard in Q1 earnings growth, it is the second contributor to S&P 500 revenue growth. The earnings and revenue beat ratio of 86.7% each is impressive too.



The sector is caught in a broad market sell-off this year. As such, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF IYT, SPDR S&P Transportation ETF XTN and First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF FTXR are down 8.1%, 4.7% and 15.7%, respectively. The dips seem to be solid buying opportunities, given that these products currently have a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting their outperformance in the months ahead (see: all the Industrials ETFs here).



For a better understanding, let’s delve into the results of some well-known industry players:

Transportation Earnings in Brief

The world's largest package delivery company United Parcel Service (UPS) topped estimates on both revenues and earnings. Earnings of $3.05 per share were 18 cents ahead of the consensus mark and the top line of $24.38 billion came in above the estimated $23.9 billion.



Major railroads Union Pacific UNP and Norfolk Southern Corp NSC also came up with better-than-expected earnings. Union Pacific outpaced the consensus earnings estimate by a couple of cents and the revenue estimate by $50 million. Norfolk topped the earnings estimate by a couple of cents and the revenue estimate by $96 million.



U.S. airlines Delta Air Lines DAL delivered better-than-expected results while United Continental UAL lagged. Delta reported loss per share of $1.23, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.28 per share. Revenues of $9.35 billion topped the consensus mark of $9 billion. United Continental posted a loss of $4.24 per share, more than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $4.19. Revenues of $7.57 billion came in below the estimated $7.68 billion (read: Should You Buy Travel Stocks & ETFs Now?).



Last but not the least, leading trucking carrier J.B. Hunt JBHT beat the estimates for earnings by 38 cents per share and for revenues by $223 million.

ETFs in Focus

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)



iShares U.S. Transportation ETF tracks the S&P Transportation Select Industry FMC Capped Index, giving investors exposure to a small basket of 52 securities. The in-focus six firms make up for a combined 50.7% share. From a sector perspective, railroads, and air freight & logistics take the largest share at 30.7% and 30.6%, respectively, while trucking and airlines round off the next two spots with a double-digit exposure each (read: Manufacturing Slows Again in April: Sector ETFs at Better Spots).



iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has accumulated $1.2 billion in its asset base and sees a solid trading volume of around 315,000 shares a day. It charges 41 bps in annual fees.



SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)



SPDR S&P Transportation ETF tracks the S&P Transportation Select Industry Index, holding 52 stocks in its basket. The in-focus firms account for around 2% share each. About 35% of the portfolio is dominated by trucking, while airlines, and air freight & logistics take 32% and 19% share, respectively.



With AUM of $761.3 million, SPDR S&P Transportation ETF charges 35 bps in fees per year from its investors and trades in a volume of around 92,000 shares a day.



First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)



First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF offers exposure to the 30 most-liquid U.S. transportation securities based on volatility, value and growth by tracking the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation Index. The in-focus six firms represent a combined 26.9% share. Railroads, trucking, auto parts and automobiles are the top sectors accounting for double-digit exposure each.



First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has amassed $176.8 million in its asset base and charges 60 bps in annual fees. The average trading volume is good at 682,000 shares.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.